Transcript for Navy SEAL taking plea deal in Green Beret's death

New at noon navy seal will plead guilty to charges stemming from the death of a green beret chief petty officer Adam Matthews and three other beliefs service members are accused of breaking in army staff sergeant Logan no guards room. In Mali and 2017 authorities say. They tied him up with duct tape and strangled him. As part of a plea deal Matthew's case will be heard by a special court martial. Review. His sentence could be up to a year in jail reduction in rank and wages.

