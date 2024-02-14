New black ice warnings as temps plummet

Millions are facing freezing temperatures after the first major snowfall of the season. Most of that snow has turned to ice and it's making a mess on the roads

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live