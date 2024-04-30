New York judge's gag order has former President Trump saying less

Donald Trump has been fined for violating gag order issued by New York judge presiding over Trump's criminal trial. ABC News' Olivia Rubin has the latest news on Trump's legal woes.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live