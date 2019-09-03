Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure

More
The airline said there were no injuries.
0:14 | 03/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure
Yeah yeah yeah. News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61576470,"title":"Newark Liberty International Airport reopens after a fire caused a temporary closure","duration":"0:14","description":"The airline said there were no injuries.","url":"/US/video/newark-liberty-international-airport-reopens-fire-caused-temporary-61576470","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.