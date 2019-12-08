Transcript for Newark offers bottled water as tests indicate dangerous lead levels

That I've brought help alert the new work. Starting today bottled water will be made available after new tests revealed. High levels of lead in the water your city officials are warning residents not to drink tap water and to use that bottled water instead. Eyewitness News reporter Mike Maher said joins us live from new details morning Mike. Good morning -- the area we're talking about his chronic and the mayor saying about 181000 homes. Had these pipes some as old is a hundred years old that need to be replaced to the EPA is testing some filters. And they discover this of this filters are simply not working this filters. Provided to some of the residents in that quiet neighborhood you're kidding out filters following a lawsuit last year accusing you weren't. Of failing to properly handle the lead contaminated water issue. At issue even impacting some of the schools and so now the EPA in the city urging residents in the book quite area to use this bottled water to drink. Into cook went the mayor saying the city also has added that something to the water system to try to help the BBC was well. We do need residents to run the water in their homes we need you use your border Eugene flush your toilet when fugitive. What is showers. That helps us get Oracle's phosphate for the phosphate into the pipes. And a mayor believes at least is optimistic that that could help solve the issue by the end of the year or. Lease greatly improved at those sites to pick up the bottled water some of the locations around Teva sports complex and their health and well as Sydor here in town. The department of health policy but addresses and locations of all the information at 87 in white dot com. Live in new or Mike Larson channel seven Eyewitness News.

