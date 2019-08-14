Transcript for Newark water crisis to get governor's attention

Today governor Murphy we'll get a firsthand look at how the Newark led a water crisis is impacting the city comes one day. After people were given water found to be passed its best by date forcing the city to pause its water distribution. Majors a reporter Anthony Johnson live in Newark with more Anthony good morning. Megabyte stick and good morning everybody here at the department of health they'll be handing out the bottled water starting. At 8:30 this morning several other locations will be handing out bottled water also they will start a little bit later on of the day edges that. The governor has expected to be here the mayor will also joined him a little bit later on today. Now yesterday's effort to hand out what are was put on hold once officials were alerted that the bottled water was actually passed its best by date. The city's tried to hand out water to some 141000. Customers the state provided that bottled water. Following the announcement over the weekend that filters being used to remove lead from the water supplied by the quad at what our system we're not working. No work has been dealing with this issue for several months trying to find a workable solution but yesterday hit a roadblock. State and city officials say the best by date is only used for production purposes and they feel the water handed out yesterday's still good. But the concerns of residents it now resonating after a lot of complaints by those stopping at several locations to get the bottled water. Disagrees. A slap in the face that it residents of the city involved it was everybody stand and not that we guide it into an old in this city because the fans at the comment. It Seles to stop drinking of water. Now the governor is expected to be here at 1230. This afternoon this may not be a situation. Similar at least at this point in time to what we have and Flint, Michigan. And authorities here are trying to do everything. They tend to make sure it never gets that that situation. But once again they will try to go ahead and hand out bottled water at several locations here in Newark during the day. First stop 8:30 this morning here at the department of L out of the latest live from Newark, New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

