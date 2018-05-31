Newborn daughter of fallen soldier takes photos with comrades More Army Specialist Chris Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August by an improvised explosive device (IED) just days before he found out he was going to be a father. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Newborn daughter of fallen soldier takes photos with comrades This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Newborn daughter of fallen soldier takes photos with comrades

