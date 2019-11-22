Now Playing: Beth Holloway reunites with man who helped her search for Natalee in Aruba

Now Playing: How Beth Holloway says she found peace during chaotic search for her daughter Natalee

Now Playing: Newborn pup rescued from drain pipe

Now Playing: New York City set to ban flavored e-cigarettes

Now Playing: Cop pulls over kids in adorable traffic stop

Now Playing: Woman charged in connection with boyfriend’s suicide appears in court

Now Playing: Donkey rescued from California sinkhole

Now Playing: Indiana Univ. will not fire professor accused of racism, sexism

Now Playing: 2nd week of impeachment hearings comes to a close

Now Playing: Twitter officially bans political ads

Now Playing: Tim Cook says Apple will continue to support DACA

Now Playing: Professor under fire for racist, sexist tweets keeps job

Now Playing: Tenured university professor under fire for now viral sexist post

Now Playing: Prince Andrew firestorm grows

Now Playing: Toddler raps a remix of the alphabet song

Now Playing: 2 airmen killed during training in US base

Now Playing: Real estate agents caught on camera discriminating against minorities

Now Playing: ‘GMA' Deals & Steals: Luxury products for less

Now Playing: Natalee Holloway’s mom returns to Aruba 15 years after daughter’s disappearance