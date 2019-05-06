Transcript for News headlines today: June 5, 2019

It'll right now. Here it is. President trump joins world leaders in England to mark the 75 anniversary of the start of the this day. And set up on a mighty to have a struggle. To preserve our republic. Our religion and our civilization. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell well there is. Not much supported by a conference for parents sure talks are expected today between US and Mexican officials on the president's plan to hike tariffs on Monday. Unless Mexico stops illegal immigration at the border. Former Florida sheriff's deputy Scott Peterson now faces felony charges over his lack of reaction during the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school. Seventeen people were killed there. Club history the Dominican Republic. Officials there are say just a few days before a couple from Maryland was found dead in their hotel room another American woman died of respiratory failure at the same resort. 74 year old injured hiker rescued off a mountain in what firefighters call a screamer soon. But watch as that seat starts to spin uncontrollable. As it gets closer to the chopper it starts going back down again. When he goes back up it's now moving in every direction. And when rescuers still can't control it the suit starts spinning at a terrifying speed the pilot saying he tried to correct this. Once we get the sport played. It's been backed by have been less to the point where they're safely able to bring a the patients today are. Fifty people mostly children were sickened in a malfunction at a swimming pool and pleasant grove Utah solve the Zoellick city last night pleasant grove police captain Fritz Smith called this a freak. Accident and main pump malfunction and shut down when it was turned back on it pumped large amounts of chlorine into every single jet. Eight ambulances transported about 26 individuals to hospitals and doctors at the note this regional hospital and forum are treating fifteen children. Three have been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. These pale of a dramatic rescue 44 legged friend. Take a look at this Joseph Dunn are done the export of wilderness in Florida when he stumbled upon a hiker in horrible. Seen here a dog trapped in the cave in just out of his reach. The Joliet from this emeritus for helpful social media and they all came together the next daily horror. Miles mission they rigged up from climbing gear finally rescued terrified any time now. Her name is Sally if you've been missing for three weeks so they were able to reunites Allen with her very relieved owner. It's headed Wednesday me aroused in Jersey here bringing you another flooding forecasts called us on the war on water because there's still much that looks like for including these images I think this that we see some heartbreaking images that the two cats they went there. I assume their mother out the only place that they say they face had a horse trying to make it through weight through the water. That was in Missouri along the Missouri we're already seeing at crest now this is Faulkner county Arkansas we're at the levees in fortified by the National Guard. This is this something they've been doing because they've already hit record. Flood stage and then the Mississippi River. These images coming to you it would end up bullets. Of the 1983. That flood and that's break. But because you have that wall of sandbags and Texas buildings. Helicopter there must be what so many folks are feeling. The tropical moisture then. Fueling new. Rain this morning a lot of that going to be focused on Houston or Galveston currently Jackson for example on average. Islands and a flash flood watch even Gulfport Mississippi eases it's gonna make its slow move through the gulf states. Along the Gulf Coast today and grabbed an upper level low and you end up seeing more in the areas that do not needed in Arkansas in just the in Alabama. Especially in higher rate Wear that all. And one quick look at those storms forecast 120 your storm reports see this system has. Tends to damage from Saint Louis Tennessee Indianapolis Cincinnati. Over to Charlotte rally lot that imaging and especially today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.