Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 1, 2018

A. FBI moving ahead in its new investigation into the sexual assault and harassment allegations. Around Supreme Court nominee Bret cam anonymous sources tell ABC news want to business Deborah Ramirez. Stop with the agents but doctor Christine glossy Ford is not been interviewed yet. CUS and Canada are trumpeting that they've reached agreement on the basis for every trade back. And we'll include Mexico good day for Canada. Two countries say the newly named US Mexico Canada agreement will result in freer markets and fair trade. So at least 844 people are dead after earthquakes and a tsunami in Indonesia. Sand today marks one year since the massacre in Las Vegas. Where fifteen people were killed at a fast and I'll softies are expected today on the three people who were found dead after car explosion. In Allentown Pennsylvania over the weekend we have a high degree of confidence. Arbitrator was probably killed. The -- administration going to legal war with California. Suing the state almost immediately after governor Jerry Brown signed the nation's toughest net neutrality Malaysians. So surges on Vernon chairman of the board at Tesla. Hundred deal the settlement SEC investigation over some hope foundered on most weeks must be stepping down as chairman though he stays on. As CEO and keeps his board seat. You're out yeah. The couple weather headlines for you and it starts in the southwest Yuma Arizona had a month's worth more than a month's worth of rain in just one day Sunday looks. I don't look at the images coming out of there. I'm one and libraries were concerned about flash flooding because this is all from moisture from those that's the city California just have almost brings. Moisture from the storm had not even meet landfall again it shouldn't tonight on the Baja peninsula. And then it should really die out as far as. If it's tropical storm not a matter is that Kerry Wood that summit which flash flooding is immediate major concern from Southern California and most of Arizona. I'd it in southwestern Colorado. Remember these are the areas that are so dry it an inch or two inches and an end up having debris flows and landslides. What a six inches this could be. Dangerous and potentially deadly dozen or watching all the way through midweek because there's actually drop with one. Another wave.

