Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 25, 2018

CN YPD recovered a package addressed to Robert De Niro that contained a device similar to those sent to prominent democratic political figures from the package was the same color same stance same return address is yes we now know of nine and also to the clintons Obama former vice president Joseph Biden and CNN. Most law enforcement officials say it's highly likely that the person who built the bombs has been previously required by law enforcement. President trump at a campaign rally in the stands and calling for the country to come to gather. And saying it's the media also. Has a responsibility. Cassette tapes. I had to stop. This hostility and cons bit negative. And oftentimes. False attacks and stories have to do. Saw this prosecutors this morning faith based on information from Turkish officials. The killing of journalists from walker showed he had the Saudi consulate has the bull was premeditated. A monster of a mistake in North Carolina and air force plane crew. Practicing dropping big loads and accidentally dropped a humvee seven miles off target it landed in a wooded area. Officials are now offering a 25000 dollar reward for information that might help lead to the location. A missing thirteen year old Jamie clause they say there's been no credible sightings. Teeny weeny do here feel that poll we haven't her heart and we all love you to the moon and back. And we will never stop this for you. Police say two people are dead following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store outside of Louisville, Kentucky one suspect is in custody. After the deadliest flu season and forty years the FDA is now approved a new single dose medication to treat people. Will come down with the flow. These are all. There was no jackpot winner in last night's powerball lottery that means Saturday's powerball will be worth at least 715. Million dollars. Do you out. The pair got to talk about that nor'easter for the weekend and what it will mean for you so let's go ahead and start with we have some of them like it's coming from and that would be Texas where rained again but they've been helpful. Alice has actually aren't there wettest October on record and you see there and Mansfield dam Austin, Texas. Has had just a significant amount others what that looks like downstream every bridge in a parked there. They just bring it it was how it's done and it's already along with coast of the Gulf Coast up front starting point it is. By the afternoon and evening inflicted and most of the heavier showers and enemy that we into southwestern Georgia. And take paucity could be that this bill so still under way. After might and then another area still cleaning up after warrants gonna get hit some heavier range has rallied underwhelming and that's for Friday announced by Saturday morning has in the heaviest rain makes its way into the so coastal. In part is that Long Island anywhere from coastal Connecticut through Massachusetts. Just rain but remember this comes along those gusty winds. And even interior sound so all something to watch. But Saturday night finally will leave behind up to three inches of rain.

