Transcript for Newsom on power outages: 'Corporate greed meeting climate change'

It is infuriating beyond words. To live in a state. As innovative. And extraordinarily. On general and capable as a state of California to be living in an environment where we are seeing this kind of disruption in these kinds of blackouts. And while I wanna chalk it up. And someone who believes deeply in. At the hots are getting hotter in the drives are getting dryer in the what's are getting wetter and it's just climate change it's more than just climate change and it is. Climate change but it's more than that. This relates to PG me it's about dog eat dog capitalism. Meeting climate change. Is about corporate greed meeting climate change it's about decades of mismanagement. It's about focusing on shareholders in dividends. Over you. And members of the public. Its as story about greed. And they need to be held accountable. I don't think any objective observer can look at Pacific gas and electric and suggest that that entity that corpus. That operates in so many counties across a state can possibly. Survive. They're in bankruptcy already because of there choices. But when they come out of bankruptcy that has to be a completely re imagined company. And we are doing everything in our power. To make sure that that is indeed the case. But as it relates to the other utilities they also need to be held to account. Edison and SDG. They better get serious about partnerships with the state of California for months and months. For close to a year now we've been me on a consistent basis every damn week with these guys laying out protocols and they're not meeting those protocols. I don't think they get it. But they're about to get it. We have a new director the public utilities commission. We have different oversight capacity they will be held to account. They better stepped things up. This is simply unacceptable. 21 century and a state like guards. An economy as vibrant as ours we've all our capacity and ingenuity. To see this kind of disruption. Potentially putting the lives of millions of Californians at risk because they can't access critical care. Or even water in some cases. Is unacceptable.

