Newsroom suffers major damage from Anchorage earthquake

Ceiling panels, cameras and TVs are all seen on the ground of the KTVA studio.
1:06 | 11/30/18

Transcript for Newsroom suffers major damage from Anchorage earthquake
We do when you shot. The studio real quick inside San. This is walked into the net won't greatly. Yet there aren't. You you see him. All there. Editors this camera. Apparently there. I don't want answers. Through this as that's concerned about himself and just last. Then he added these were people. Audio is completely smashed his. That's where you were ever works. Right over here I was stand right over here. We the definite Jon national. Point two. Probably get a shot of these and it basically shall be evil what this looks like. These edit bays. But both look like this who declared glass here but over here we have. This pile of broken shattered glass from the he would be closer to play. That's what we're looking at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

