NFL reaches deal to end use of 'race-norming' in concussion settlement program

Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Leonard and his wife, Lacey Leonard talk about how the NFL made it more difficult for Black players to receive benefits and compensation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live