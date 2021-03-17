Transcript for Nick Cannon says he's grown after backlash from anti-Semitic comments

Nick Cannon has propelled his way to fame as the ultimate multi-hyphenate entertainer. But his image and career were shaken after anti-semitic remarks he made last summer. Today he says he's on a journey to learn and to make things right. Here's ABC news anchor linsey Davis. You've made a very clear distinction between an apology versus atonement. Atonement. Are you seeking forgiveness? I'm not seeking forgiveness. I'm seeking for growth. Nick Cannon is not asking for forgiveness, but after what he said this past summer, many think he should. After years of building his brand, bigoted comments he made on one podcast threw his stardom and future into a tailspin. These people who didn't have what we had and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people, they had to be savages. They had to be barbaric. The cannon's class episode featured Richard griffin, aka, professor griff, who had been kicked out of public enemy back in 1989 for anti-semitic comments. He and Nick retread anti-semitic conspiracy theories and questioned the birthright of the jewish people. The semitic people are black people. You can't be anti-semitic when we are the semitic people, when we are the same people that who they want to be, that's our birthright. That's our birthright. The reaction was swift and widespread. Rabbi Abraham cooper condemned the commentary, saying, "Anyone seeking a phd in Jew hatred should watch this interview." Explanations and later apologies fell short. Nick lost his deal with viacom/cbs and stepped away from a daily radio show. An upcoming talk show was put on ice. There are reports that you were pressured to apologize in order to keep your job. Any uth to that? I can answer this wholeheartedly. Who pressured me? Ultimately I've always said that apologies are -- are empty. For Nick, his road back meant more than apologies. He sought atonement. In hebrew they call it, you know, teshuva, the process of -- of not only, you know, repenting but through that, if you're ever met with a similar situation that you make a different decision. That goes beyond apologizing. And I'm on this journey of atonement 'cause it's the right thing to do. His journey began with the rabbis, welcoming them on to his podcast to learn from them. The first one to come on, the very rabbi who denounced him, rabbi cooper. I didn't know you, but the world knows you. Right, right. When I watched the piece and there was someone there who said I'm not even a real Jew. Right. That goes right to the heart. I hurt people. I'm gonna lean into it. I want to understand why I hurt pyou. What did I say? What are these tropes? Educate me. Nick's quest for education isn't new. Last year he finished undergrad at Howard university, and he's now pursuing a masters degree in divinity. Divinity and theology has been something that's been a part of my life. But I always tell people I sin way too much to be a preacher, so. One of those things that people paid attention to was you saying to professor griff that black people can't be anti-semitic because they are the semitic people, and black people are the true hebrews. The purpose first was to say we are all the same people. That -- that's ultimately what I was saying. I was like, how can you hate when you believe that you come from the same people that are saying you're being hateful. Is that your belief, that it is the birthright of black people? One thing that can't be debated is that we all originate from Africa. During the podcast you actually went beyond the jewish community and talked about non-melanated people. Right. Do you believe that non-melanated people are evil, savage, barbic? Absolutely not. Nick is the latest in a line of recent black celebrities accused of making anti-semitic comments. To him, they're not rooted in prejudice. It's definitely ignorance. I don't believe it's hatred. I believe it's frustration. The black and jewish communities, it's a complicated history. You have really great and powerful examples of allyship between the two communities who have often faced similar forms of oppression. Unfortunately it's the differences and the tension that have often been more of the highlight. Jemele hill is a journalist who ended up facing some backlash of her own after a piece she wrote in 2008. One of the things that I said in the column was, you know, rooting for the Celtics is like rooting for hitler, or something along those lines. And immediately drew a complete firestorm. Jemele was mortified and apologed. We have to realize that stereotypes play into a larger issue of global racism and so that's where it's -- it's dangerous. We can't be arrogant or presumptuous if you're in a marginalized group. That's when you start disrespecting other people that you have so much more in common with. We are much more powerful together against racism and oppression and white supremacy if we find common ground. You are sitting in the conference room where Dr king used to come and do his work. Wow. Where the luminaries of the civil rights movement met and debated. It's here at the religious action center that Nick chose to host a podcast, taping with a diverse group of jewish Americans. I've actually heard a jewish person of color say this is, when I walk in the room, they don't know I'm jewish. When I walk in the room they know I'm black. You can have anti-semitism and have had suffered. My grandma Fannie survived the pogroms of Europe. Believe me, I know the violence. We have the tree of life shooting. All of that is real. And we have to confront the deep-rooted, systemic racism that is particularly pointed towards black and brown Americans. Indeed. And has been embedded in this culture and society for the past 400 years. Right. I think the way we like to think about this whole call-out culture is more about calling It's not about cancel culture, it's about counsel culture. Viacom has acknowledged Nick's efforts. They are now back in business together. Nak Nick has returned to radio. And he is launching a daytime talk show with fox. Nick may have begun the process, but reconciliation rarely comes quickly. My journey's not gonna stop, whether the person watching thispforgives me or not. I'm still gonna hopefully, through this process, be on the

