Niece of woman murdered in 1968 thanks police for solving case

More
Police used genealogy to solve the cold-case murder from over 50 years ago.
0:53 | 06/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Niece of woman murdered in 1968 thanks police for solving case
So today and when we have learned not about the Y. But those who. That will be enough for us. For other families in similar circumstances. We want what we've learned to be more than enough to provide hope. Detective keep. We keep. Could you in this room. Anyone who tests touched this investigation. The family of when Vivian Miller. Hopper she's your car two in our appreciation. Thank you for curing cancer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"Police used genealogy to solve the cold-case murder from over 50 years ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63793586","title":"Niece of woman murdered in 1968 thanks police for solving case","url":"/US/video/niece-woman-murdered-1968-police-solving-case-63793586"}