Transcript for NJ Labor Day parade canceled over explosives found

At breaking news in New Jersey officials have canceled the south plane fill Labor Day parade. Because of security concerns a police say they found homemade fireworks devices on property near the parade route prompting the action eyewitnesses reporters upon camp lot worse. This noon in south Plainfield supply. I was distressed it was canceled out of an abundance of caution after firework like devices were found here yesterday. This is where the parade. Would have kicked off a noon today along maple avenue what we know so far as an authority discovered. Half a dozen of these small devices on a property. Which is there a wooded area but also happens to be near the parade route they assertion about and nothing was found there no threat to the parade or the governor was supposed to march today. The resident who lives there makes his own fireworks which by the way is illegal under new Jersey state law. He's in his fifties and lives his mother's basement he's now in custody and is expected to be charged let's listen now to what neighbors describe what happened last night. Nerve wracking to another political street you know you can't have somebody. Think about blow somebody up if we don't prepare what you can do it. Is intent wasn't good I guess they got nothing happened and ate. Up we had been in my. Yes he was caught with fireworks. There was no bar and nothing except in the streets know where it came to search to help bomb explosive bolt down nothing in the house. House down nothing anywhere in the person. So again this parade canceled out of an abundance of caution what whether being a loss out today probably made more sense for authorities. To play today reporting live. In new Jersey's Stephon can channel seven Eyewitness News.

