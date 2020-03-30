Transcript for The new normal: cooking at home

As we continued to social distance self isolate and stay inside cooking at home has become a call Maine. And nurturing ritual for many of us on the it's also become a necessity. For a lot of us. Here to show us an easy recipe that can be used many different ways is chef and host of food network's in Vegas chefs prize fight and Burrell. And thanks so much for being with us and before you start cooking I have to ask how you and your family been adjusting to this new normal. Well. Good morning hi its own age to be here and how am I it just seeing in my actually handling it well I have to say normally live in New York City each. By two weeks ago oh I came back to my roots my little town of cats and Elliott New York where I grew rob. I moved back in with my family eyebrow I believe friend in shun as Welsh still read all the bang that I'm sheltering together. You know expend you know kind of fun and I am you know for the first few days like and then each. Everyone how stick figure out you know where to get to their on little space is and make games. Finding interesting and I do got by cooking I could I've been cooking. A couple of meals a day for nine people called border the last two we yup I've been doing it. For six people so I'm not a professional chef that's so I'd love some tips from you and I know you have an easy recipe. That makes a lot of servings than can be used morning noon and night so I need to hear this what are you Macon for us. So today I mean I EIA habit already ready I'm ready but it's wreaking out of it just coming from my local grocery store. I met it's it's a eating beans Chile's so it's vegetarian. And it's all very readily available ingredients is our top wheat onions celery bell copper is Colin peel peppers on some garlic amendment. I used a cannon crushed tomatoes and a bunch of different cantons and be in so. Whether you like navy beans butter beans black beans kidney beans all that kind of stuff. I and so you just simmer them together neat and nice big pot of it. You can eat as Chile he. Which is in Allegheny just look at this I throw away in a bag of frozen call aren't you hope you could also throw Winston diced butternut squash or some sweet tea tea it's. That kind of stuff and topping it with a little sour cream. A little greedy she means. And long. All that some chopped and hands and a little chops to Montero yum but this is also really grades are and eggs are an Akita DI you could put it on top of hot dog if you want tear which we actually our and it's pretty good. And back pain this duck. We make their. I had an eight. Quake in easy to whip together and it goes -- long way. Yeah I love you can use it as an actual entree or as a condiment to another on tray it's perfect and so you're giving us something back to eat. But you also have something for us to watch. While we are staying inside and that your new show biggest chef priced by it airs Thursday night on the Food Network. What are the winner of this show get. So. I mean the biggest shock pride tried it sounds tough it's rough and tumble it's seized up these job interview I think I've averaged be. And by it's the biggest prize I never seen as well so. Do winner of baggage check price by a Leon's a branded new cabinet zillion dollar restaurants he. The flamingo on the Vegas strip that is some prize to fight for we appreciate and Burrell thank you so much for cooking press today. And for amber Els recipe you can head to abcnews.com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.