Transcript for The new normal: How to survive the pandemic if you're unemployed

Over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance since this pandemic began it is a historic number that just months ago seemed unthinkable. When on many individuals who qualify for that assistance are reporting issues with the unemployment filing process in fact some say they still have yet to receive. Any benefits at all so here to address some of the biggest questions regarding unemployment is the national employment law project senior policy analyst. Michelle ever more Michelle thanks for being with us and the big question is what can people do who filed for the unemployment but hadn't received any benefits. How I think you although it is tempting to want to call and check in if everyone does that processing times will be slower for every one. However if you are outside online and most states you can check back in through the benefits courtly used to apply. No news may be good news. Many states are not sending out denials for people who do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance but are likely to qualify for the new pandemic benefit. I know you're hearing from a lot of people out there so what are some of the other frustrations you're seeing. For those were filing for unemployment right now what advice can you give them. I'm number one if you are denying that do not panic you may be eligible for the new pandemic unemployment assistance that is just enrolled out many states. That's a program that's paralleled a regular unemployment insurance for people who don't qualify for regular URI. Because they Wear on self employed independent contractors. They did not meet earnings requirements are have a coded recent ripped to stay home they may be able to qualify. People can also appeal for regular unemployment insurance benefits. Right and in any thoughts on what might happen is more states. Start to reopen local businesses. Yes I'm concerned because well workers cannot refuse suitable working continue to receive unemployment insurance. Unsafe work doesn't shouldn't count as suitable work. During normal times unemployment insurance is meant people act meant key people attached to the workforce. But if workers are on our are being asked to perform unsafe work they should demand is safe. Work environment and in most states workers have a good cause to stop going in it's their job is a threat to their hell. All right that is very important information that every one out there should remember Michelle ever more thank you so much for that advice we certainly appreciate it. Thank you.

