Transcript for North Carolina judge denies request to publicly release bodycam videos

A North Carolina judge Wednesday delaying their public release of body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown junior. Instead allowing only family and their attorneys did view a redacted version within the next ten days. Of all camera angles with officers face is blurred. So fun to stamp one of the family. We would consider this a parts of Victor. Did district attorney arguing against the release. Adding Braun hit the officers with his car before they shot him the attorney representing the officers saying we believe me. Shooting was just a new video shows the moment before she was killed last Wednesday. North Carolina sheriff's deputies seen racing down the street piled on the back of the truck speeding up to his home. They say with the intent to serve a warrant for drug charges. The family says the shooting happened as brown was trying to drive away and that no drugs or weapons were found in his car or house at the time. Yeah Keisel protesters have been taking to the streets. Calling for the public release of the full raw body camera footage and transparency. About it. Elizabeth city police in riot gear as demonstrators defied curfew Tuesday night. Several people were arrested for curfew violations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.