North Carolina state trooper shot and killed during traffic stop: Police

The deadly confrontation unfolded when Kevin Conner, an 11-year veteran, stopped a pickup truck for speeding in Columbus County just after midnight, the NC Department of Public Safety said.
0:44 | 10/17/18

