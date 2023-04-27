By the Numbers: Fort Lee renamed

A look at the numbers behind the lives and careers of Lt. General Arthur Gregg and Lt. Colonel Charity Adams, who were honored today at a ceremony renaming Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live