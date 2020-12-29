By the Numbers: Georgia runoff races remain tight as money pours in

More
Georgia Senate races marked by high stakes, strong early vote turnout, and record-setting campaign fundraising.
1:22 | 12/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Georgia runoff races remain tight as money pours in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Georgia Senate races marked by high stakes, strong early vote turnout, and record-setting campaign fundraising.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74941991","title":"By the Numbers: Georgia runoff races remain tight as money pours in ","url":"/US/video/numbers-georgia-runoff-races-remain-tight-money-pours-74941991"}