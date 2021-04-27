By the Numbers: Iconic bridge might be dismantled for Jeff Bezos’ new megayacht

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly building the largest sailing yacht in the world. But since it won’t fit under a historic bridge, a city in the Netherlands might dismantle it, angering locals.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live