By the Numbers: Police convictions

More
Police officers are rarely prosecuted and convicted for on-duty killings.
1:10 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Police convictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Police officers are rarely prosecuted and convicted for on-duty killings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77205942","title":"By the Numbers: Police convictions","url":"/US/video/numbers-police-convictions-77205942"}