By the Numbers: US troop withdrawal

The Pentagon announced U.S. troop levels will be reduced to 2,500 in both Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15, just days before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.
1:15 | 11/18/20

Transcript for By the Numbers: US troop withdrawal

