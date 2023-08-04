Nutritional guidelines for women with osteoporosis

ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel shares guidance women should take to deal with osteoporosis, plus the long-term side effects of using melatonin.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live