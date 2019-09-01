NYC law would give 2 weeks of paid vacation to all More New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce legislation today guaranteeing two weeks of paid time off for all workers. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for NYC law would give 2 weeks of paid vacation to all This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: NYC law would give 2 weeks of paid vacation to all

