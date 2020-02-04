Transcript for NYC mayor advises New Yorkers to wear face coverings

But now we're adding a new important point we're advising New Yorkers to Wear a face covering. When you go outside and will be near or other people. So let's be clear. This is a face covering and again we'll talk about in the details and a moment but it could be a scarf. It could be something you create yourself at home could be a Bandana it is not. Not need to be. Professional. Surgical mask in fact we don't want you to use. The kinds of masks that our first responders need that our health care workers need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.