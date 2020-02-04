NYC mayor advises New Yorkers to wear face coverings

More
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers on Thursday to wear face coverings in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
0:37 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC mayor advises New Yorkers to wear face coverings
But now we're adding a new important point we're advising New Yorkers to Wear a face covering. When you go outside and will be near or other people. So let's be clear. This is a face covering and again we'll talk about in the details and a moment but it could be a scarf. It could be something you create yourself at home could be a Bandana it is not. Not need to be. Professional. Surgical mask in fact we don't want you to use. The kinds of masks that our first responders need that our health care workers need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked New Yorkers on Thursday to wear face coverings in public to stop the spread of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69947280","title":"NYC mayor advises New Yorkers to wear face coverings","url":"/US/video/nyc-mayor-advises-yorkers-wear-face-coverings-69947280"}