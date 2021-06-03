Transcript for NYC’s Javits Center offers 24/7 COVID vaccinations

Mike we've become you seen some of the activity here at the javits center for weeks as this vaccination site has been up and running but. It was quite something to see it in the overnight hours. As it was going 24/7. Started at midnight last night the vaccine being administered overnight to Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Which was just approved last Saturday but the doses began arriving in new York and they were administered last night here at the depth javits it is a one shot dose which will rapidly increase the number of people who are. Vaccinated. And those who made trip say it was certainly worth it. I'm not preferable to wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning and drive here from Westchester. But considered a love it done it's over with and I got the one does I don't have to come back here so. I'm ecstatic. One shots aren't done and they give you my cards saying that you you are vaccinated wood Johnson Johnson. Vaccination. Debate and the town. Worth the trip. Without question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.