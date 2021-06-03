NYC’s Javits Center offers 24/7 COVID vaccinations

More
After the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week ago, the location in New York City now operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
1:03 | 03/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC’s Javits Center offers 24/7 COVID vaccinations
Mike we've become you seen some of the activity here at the javits center for weeks as this vaccination site has been up and running but. It was quite something to see it in the overnight hours. As it was going 24/7. Started at midnight last night the vaccine being administered overnight to Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Which was just approved last Saturday but the doses began arriving in new York and they were administered last night here at the depth javits it is a one shot dose which will rapidly increase the number of people who are. Vaccinated. And those who made trip say it was certainly worth it. I'm not preferable to wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning and drive here from Westchester. But considered a love it done it's over with and I got the one does I don't have to come back here so. I'm ecstatic. One shots aren't done and they give you my cards saying that you you are vaccinated wood Johnson Johnson. Vaccination. Debate and the town. Worth the trip. Without question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:03","description":"After the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine a week ago, the location in New York City now operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76296897","title":"NYC’s Javits Center offers 24/7 COVID vaccinations ","url":"/US/video/nycs-javits-center-offers-247-covid-vaccinations-76296897"}