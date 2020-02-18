Transcript for NYPD detective found dead in home from apparent suicide

These are investigating the death of one of their own in Queens today an off duty NYPD this detective was discovered dead inside. His mother's house in middle village at this time authorities say it appears that he died by suicide. Identity is now being withheld pending family notification this is the first NYPD suicides or more this year. If you are member of the NYPD and in crisis or know someone who is. You can text blue or 741741. For help. And the national suicide prevention lifeline provides free and confidential support around the clock. That number is on your screen 180273. Talk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.