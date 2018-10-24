Transcript for NYPD: Explosive device and envelope with white powder found at CNN in NYC

Today you have NYPD and all of our law enforcement departments responded to reports of a suspicious packages NN. Our Intel emergency services and control Birmingham's south responded immediately secured the area and begin a search of the building. Responding officers identified a device that appeared to be a live explosive device. My PD bomb squad responded secure the device and removed it for investigation. Additionally there was an envelope containing white powder that was discovered as part of that original packaging and wearing a middle of investigating that right now. The area has been swept through the dogs and equipment and found no additional threats besides the white powder. Working with our law enforcement partners we responded swiftly and secure the city. NYPD is currently deploying these around the city out of abundance of caution. If anything if anyone sees something that looks suspicious please call 911. Anyone with information about this incident today about incidents in the New York area please call. 1880. New York city's safe we've seen this before. We've seen worse and we will not be intimidated and we will bring these perpetrators to justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.