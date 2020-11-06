Transcript for NYPD investigating claims officer zapped 16-year-old's face with stun gun

Right now we are all along Fifth Avenue the scene of a lot of protest these last couple of weeks and just over my shoulder here this is Sox have avenue you can see they still have the plywood up here at this store but they have taken down. Some of the razor edged the armoire make your crossed over. I'm Michael quarters here you can see they have already taken down the plywood and make a go ahead. And be open couldn't afford curbside retell the mayor certainly wants them to start doing that curbside retail. It's possible the mayor this morning he talked not about the protest more about the reopening today specifically. Restaurant. This morning the mayor focused on the restaurant industry in New York City that has been devastated by these last three months. His new program is only a drop in the bucket but he's earmarking three million dollars to try to help at least a hundred restaurants now and more to come later this summer. The money will help rehire 1000 restaurant workers some will be paid twenty dollars an hour. Will these. Community based restaurant survived. Well this thing we've prize and cherished still be there for us how can we do something about it. Well our task force on racial inclusion and equity is doing something about it. In the last few days of protest it has become glaring only apparent that many police are not wearing man. Yeah today both the mayor and police commissioner says that's got to change to keep the spread of the virus. Below is so important to the people who CC. People may look to. To enforce the law actually abiding by the same rules as the rest of us. And so that has to happen to the absolute maximum extent possible among our police officers as well. Also today the mayor revealed police are now investigating. A horrific incident involving sixteen year old Trammell Leach he was supposedly T Lazard by police during an arson. And looting investigation. I met a young man. I met his family. I'm very concerned I want to make sure we get the truth and I want to make sure we follow through based on what the facts tell us. And this morning Governor Cuomo announced that five regions of New York State all of them upstate. That they are going to go ahead a move into phase three that means that those areas and upstate New York. Restaurants can. Open with a 50% capacity with the indoor. Dining there's been a big big concern in New York City in the last couple of nights. Not a lot of crowds are congregating right outside of bars and restaurants on sidewalks and on closed roadways. We are not in the face to ignore things street in New York City it is a big worry we will not there. Just yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.