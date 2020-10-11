Transcript for NYPD officer arrested in connection with drug ring

NYPD officer was arrested and charged with being a member of a multinational. Drug trafficking organization. Officer a Mori a brew is also accused of letting the drug dealers in on how officers fight drug rings. And even confidential information from the NYPD data base the 34 year old who was assigned to the 113 precinct in Queens was arrested yesterday along with four others.

