Transcript for NYPD officers' names added to 9/11 memorial

OK guys win the World Trade Center collapse on 9/11 23 NYPD officers died. And now eighteen years later. 9/11 still remains the single biggest killer of officers in the nation's largest police force so want to bring in Aaron enters ski whose lives. At NYPD police headquarters. I'm Aaron when I saw this I mean this is alarming can you just explain to us what this actually means. It's so alarming because 9/11 is still a killer and a significant killer. Not only police officers but firefighters and other first responders. From September elevenths who who got sick because of their work. On or immediately after the attacks they were sitting in that Toxics to. Of debris and in the last. Eighteen years 9/11 has taken 201. Lives of new York city police officers 23 on that day. And more than 200 in the aftermath and today. Here at police headquarters they are adding. Several new names several dozen new names to a memorial wall to pay tribute to those fallen officers because of 9/11 related illnesses. Well it's it's. It's incredible at we don't talk enough about the trauma. Me in the aftermath can you tell us a little bit about the fund and that is set up for the victims. This started with the an ordinary victims compensation fund and was replaced and replenished with visits Rogen act named for a new York city police officer. And the whole idea is to compensate these first responders who've been able to prove. That their illness or cancer or some other ailment as a direct result of their service on or immediately after 9/11. And there had been so many claims that this fund is simply running out of money and it's scheduled to shut down. In 21 it. And police commissioner James O'Neill here at the NYPD said that's just unacceptable. No matter the cost and no no matter the time he said the country owes it to the first responders to continue to defray their medical bills. And two to pay death claims to two families but without some action from congress. That's just not going to happen the special master who oversees the victim's compensation fund for 9/11. Said a couple of months ago that the money is dwindling and that claims would either have to be reduced or denies. All right Aaron thank you so much further airport I think a lot of people didn't know that that was happening so we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.