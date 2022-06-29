Oath Keepers leader convicted on seditious conspiracy charges

Stuart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Former federal prosecutor Jeff Robbins breaks down the case.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live