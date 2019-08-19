Transcript for 2 off-duty firefighters missing after launching fishing boat

Family friends and the Coast Guard are not giving up hope that two amateur fishermen missing off the coast of Cape Canaveral Florida will be found. Both men are firefighters Justin walker from Virginia and Brian the cleaning from Jacksonville they were expected back on Friday. The Clooney's wife says he learned how to survive at sea while he served in the navy. Today they understand and that I understand it is like a needle in a haystack. Then these two men are proud of even as resourceful man. Readers are locked going to be in looking for debris oh up and down on and on to be says integrating immigrants at a store. They did not find anything Sunday but the Coast Guard was planning to search through the night.

