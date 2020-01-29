Officer charged with murder after man was shot, killed while handcuffed

More
Michael Owen Jr. was arrested at his home and taken into custody, then charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
1:43 | 01/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer charged with murder after man was shot, killed while handcuffed

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"Michael Owen Jr. was arrested at his home and taken into custody, then charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68599912","title":"Officer charged with murder after man was shot, killed while handcuffed","url":"/US/video/officer-charged-murder-man-shot-killed-handcuffed-68599912"}