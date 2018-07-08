Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting

A police officer who fatally shot a man reported to have been hanging on or jumping on moving cars near a Pennsylvania amusement park has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.
1:58 | 08/07/18

Transcript for Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in shooting

