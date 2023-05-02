Officer nearly crushed by out-of-control car

Virginia authorities want parents to talk to their teens about “how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others” after a teen lost control of their vehicle and nearly crushed an officer.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live