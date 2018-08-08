Transcript for Officer on 'restricted duty' after allegedly tasing 11-year-old girl

They need to think. Before they do that's heated mother Donna Goudie shows us where a taser was used on her eleven year old daughter's back. I don't want justice. I'll go for. It to about one that does happen I don't want to happen nobody else is key it that it could have been worse could have been done. This happened Monday night at the canard avenue Kroger the off duty detail officer was inside the Kroger when police say. He spotted the eleven year old walking away with a backpack from what items. Police say she refused to stop after the officer warned her. And then he stunned her. They had not only are all of our let the good news that right there that was wrong. That was so wrong and is she he would uprisings embodies the art from the said and I she'd go to sleep she still feel it should not shivers. The girl was examined by medics and taken in Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Is still won't should Nokia be changed. At all if you want to adopt a quick sports. And I haven't let out should be any good rapidly toward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.