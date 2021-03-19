Officers in Colorado save goose injured by an arrow

More
Officers came to the aid of a goose that had an arrow pierced through its head. The goose is recovering after surgery, officials said.
1:26 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officers in Colorado save goose injured by an arrow
At all. And. Wrong wrong. That's yet. Hope and no people. Watch it marked the spot. Yeah me. And that's far enough. You don't wanna get its most considerate exiled. Nice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Officers came to the aid of a goose that had an arrow pierced through its head. The goose is recovering after surgery, officials said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76560481","title":"Officers in Colorado save goose injured by an arrow ","url":"/US/video/officers-colorado-save-goose-injured-arrow-76560481"}