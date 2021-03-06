3 officers injured in shooting during apartment standoff

More
Two women and a child were brought out of the apartment through a window early Thursday morning.
1:07 | 06/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 officers injured in shooting during apartment standoff
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"Two women and a child were brought out of the apartment through a window early Thursday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78065911","title":"3 officers injured in shooting during apartment standoff","url":"/US/video/officers-injured-shooting-apartment-standoff-78065911"}