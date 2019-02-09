Officials 'fear numerous fatalities' in fire on boat

Ventura County officials "fear numerous fatalities" as rescue operations are underway for boat on fire near Santa Cruz Island, California, public information officer Bill Nash told ABC News.
0:29 | 09/02/19

