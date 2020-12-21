Transcript for Officials shut down illegal club in NYC

Another large underground parking busted its Cabot happening queens the city sheriff's office says the deputy shut down and illegal bottle club and rose dale. At least a 164 people packed into very close quarters Valencia single mass if you know. Officials say besides violating pandemic and health restrictions and having no liquor license the illegal club also violated fire codes. Five people were arrested and charged.

