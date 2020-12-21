Officials shut down illegal club in NYC

Officials shut down an illegal nightclub in New York City Sunday morning.
0:25 | 12/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials shut down illegal club in NYC
Another large underground parking busted its Cabot happening queens the city sheriff's office says the deputy shut down and illegal bottle club and rose dale. At least a 164 people packed into very close quarters Valencia single mass if you know. Officials say besides violating pandemic and health restrictions and having no liquor license the illegal club also violated fire codes. Five people were arrested and charged.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

