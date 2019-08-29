Transcript for Officials in Wisconsin ask public to stop vaping immediately

Officials in the city of Wisconsin have issued an urgent alert for people to stop beeping immediately. This comes during an outbreak of lung disease that doctor suspect is linked to. City health officials say sixteen people have been hospitalized with chemical pneumonia. At least fifteen other cases are being investigated. Nationwide there about 200 possible cases of lung disease linked to. 22 states.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.