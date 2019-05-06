Transcript for Former Ohio doctor charged with murder

I think garbage in Columbus, Ohio this is an unprecedented case where the Tony prosecutor says. He has never seen so what facing this many murder charges they more than thirty years on the job just a few moments ago just behind those doors. Doctor William Hughes sold turns himself saying he is now facing. 25. Charges of murder because of 25 people who died in his care. Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says he focus on patients who were given it more than 500. Micrograms or more of the powerful painkiller. Fentanyl that's about five to ten times the amount the so what would usually receive. Doctor refusals attorney has said. He didn't mean to kill anyone but prosecutors say even a first year medical student would noted that high but dosage would kill someone. None of the nurses or pharmacists. Who helped administer those drugs are being charged at this point prosecutors say. That is unlikely to change they are also still investigating. Ten have more questionable deaths where prosecutors say doctor Cecil use of a suspicious amount of morphine that end up killing several patients. I'm Ben garbage you're watching BBC news war.

