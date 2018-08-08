Transcript for Ohio special election results still unknown

We begin with the breaking news overnight from that high stakes election in the battleground state of Ohio the results are too close to call in a special congressional election. That is a key test for president trump and the Republicans. As they fight to keep control of Capitol Hill. ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks is here with the latest merit else. Candace Maggie Republicans are claiming victory in this keys special election. But the Democrats well they are not yet conceding. Not only is this a race where every vote will count. But both parties have been scouring the race for any clues ahead of November's mid terms. Overnights just three months before the midterm elections in November a major political match up coming down to the final few votes. Presidents from tweeting that he is a visit to Ohio's twelfth congressional district was enough to help Republican Troy baldor sent. Seek out a win in the special election. But isn't Bangkok president in his speech. Over the next three miles. I'm worthy everything I can't think the American Korea but late into the night the race still too close to call. So many provisional ballots remain uncounted. The race could end up in a recount then nail biter letting both sides claim a victory of sorts. The Democrat Danny O'Connor did make up huge ground in this area that has been a Republican stronghold for a decade with. The last Republican member of congress won this Ohio district by over thirty points in 2016. President trough. One by double digits to the State's Republican governor John Casey summarized the race on ABC's this week over the weekend post it's really kind of shocking because they should be. Just a slam dunk and it's not another race the president thought he would be able to put away cleanly the Republican gubernatorial primary in Kansas. The president's pick Chris co Bach there still in a dead heat overnight with the incumbent Republican governor. You also heard the Republican they are in Ohio say that he would spend the next three months by day. Well that's because the rematch in this race starts now. The two candidates who squared off in that special election we'll they'll go head to head once again in November. Candice back to you. Attorney Mary Alice round two is three months away indeed.

