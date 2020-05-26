Ohio state trooper escorts family of geese across highway

More
Adult geese and goslings were waddling along the side of Interstate 75.
0:27 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio state trooper escorts family of geese across highway
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Adult geese and goslings were waddling along the side of Interstate 75.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70893367","title":"Ohio state trooper escorts family of geese across highway","url":"/US/video/ohio-state-trooper-escorts-family-geese-highway-70893367"}