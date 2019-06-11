Transcript for Ohio teens charged with murder to be tried as adults

Witness stories changed from hearing to hearing and now both defendants point the finger at the other one saying their the one who. Through a log over a cliff killing a woman. The judge however says both defendants are adults and will be charged and tried for murder. My clients as Jane through the walk are quite. That he bet pleaded. Take a lie detector test the defense attorney for Jordan Buckley says it was the other defended Jay in churches who threw the 75 pound log over a cliff. At old man's cave on Labor Day. The launch hit and killed Cilic county photographer Victoria Shafer. Her family was in court today as a judge ruled. The two defendants would be tried as adults for murder in a morning hearing for churches a witness stated she didn't know which of the two through the lawn. Then in an afternoon hearing for Buckley she said it was churches who tossed it. Prosecutors say it doesn't matter who actually threw it. I would say no. Because what we. We know so far is that they both participated defense attorneys are confident the conflicting stories given by other teens will lead to their client's acquittal the only thing that they all agree on. Is. Was this intentional answer is overwhelming you know that the prosecution cannot crew. Murder both teams are being held on 100000 dollars bond they'll be held in juvenile detention. The next thing will be watching for is the Hocking county grand jury and any indictment they may hand up.

